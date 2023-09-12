Left Menu

The international operations at Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Karnataka's Bengaluru began on Tuesday with the arrival of a Saudia flight from Jeddah. 

ANI | Updated: 12-09-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 20:19 IST
International operations at Bengaluru airport's Terminal-2 begins with arrival of Saudia flight
Saudia flight lands at Terminal 2 of Bengaluru Airport. (Photo Credit: BLRAirport/X). Image Credit: ANI
The international operations at Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Karnataka's Bengaluru began on Tuesday with the arrival of a Saudia flight from Jeddah. The flight, SV866, of Saudia Arabian Airlines arrived at Terminal-2, this morning.

Taking to social media platform, X, the BLR Airport said, "The first International flight arrives at Terminal 2, BLR Airport. @Saudi_Airlines". The domestic operations from T2 commenced on January 15, 2023.

Moreover, Bengaluru Airport commenced operations on May 24, 2008. The airport has seen unprecedented growth in passenger volumes having served over 33 million passengers in 2019 and becoming one of the fastest-growing airports in the world.

As the busiest Airport in South India and the third largest in the country, BLR Airport achieved a significant milestone in June 2022 by crossing the 250 million passenger mark since the launch of its operations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

