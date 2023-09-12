Left Menu

Coal Minister Joshi holds meeting to plan production, supplies of dry fuel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 21:10 IST
Coal Minister Joshi holds meeting to plan production, supplies of dry fuel
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@JoshiPralhad)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday chaired a meeting with top officials of his ministry including Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena to discuss ways to improve production as well as coal supplies to power plants.

''Happy to share that coal stock at mine-end and in-transit has increased by 39 per cent over last year, thus assuring sufficient coal availability in the country,'' the minister said in a post on X.

To strategise coal production and supplies in the following months, Joshi said he chaired a meeting with Coal Ministry officials and deliberated on ways to further increase coal dispatch to thermal power plants.

Coal supply to the power sector has grown by more than 10 per cent in the second quarter Q2 (till 10th Sept). The government is committed to fulfilling coal requirements of the industries, the minister said.

According to official data, the coal dispatches to the power sector increased 6 per cent to 324.5 million during the April-August period of the current fiscal over 306.70 MT during the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk...

 Global
3
UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

 Global
4
KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023