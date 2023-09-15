UP: Criminal carrying cash reward of Rs 20,000 injured in exchange of fire with cops in Etawah

A miscreant carrying a cash reward of Rs 20,000 was allegedly shot at and injured in an exchange of fire with the police in the Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Thursday. Further, according to officials, the probe leading up to the encounter revealed that the accused had seven cases registered against him at different police stations in the state.

The injured miscreant, identified as Saurabh Shakya, was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, the police added. The exchange of fire took place on Thursday late at night in the Killi Sulatnapur village of Etawah district, the police added.

During a routine check in the Basrehar police station area, a suspect, asked to stop, opened fire at the police and tried to escape. Barricades were installed and police teams deployed outside a nearby police station following alerts that the miscreant was trying to make an escape.

"The accused opened fire on us and in retaliatory action, he sustained an injury. He was arrested in connection with seven cases registered at different police stations across the state. He was carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 on his head," Satya Pal Singh, assistant superintendent of police, Rural, told ANI. The area was cordoned off and a crime team was called in to inspect the scene, police said.

A motorbike and a weapon used in the offence were also recovered from the scene, police said. Blood stains were also spotted at the scene, the police said, adding that further investigation was underway.

In a similar incident two weeks ago, two miscreants were injured in an exchange of fire with police in the Tila Mod area of Ghaziabad, police said. The miscreants were identified as Furkan and Jitin, both residents of Delhi.

Police recovered 2 pistols, a stolen scooter and Rs 10,000 in cash from the possession of the accused, ACP Suryabali Maurya said earlier this month. (ANI)

