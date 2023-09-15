Left Menu

All 16 police stations under Palghar district rural police awarded ISO certification: Official

All 16 police stations operating under the Palghar district rural police in Maharashtra have received International Organization for Standardization ISO certification for their systems and methods, an official said on Friday. The ISO certificates were distributed to the officials of all these police stations by Additional Director General of Police Pravin Salunke during a function held here on Wednesday.

All 16 police stations operating under the Palghar district rural police in Maharashtra have received International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification for their systems and methods, an official said on Friday. The ISO certificates were distributed to the officials of all these police stations by Additional Director General of Police Pravin Salunke during a function held here on Wednesday. Talking to PTI, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pankaj Shirsat said all 16 police stations in Palghar, four offices of Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPO) and the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) have received the ISO certification.

Explaining the parameters on the basis of which the certification was awarded, district SP Balasaheb Patil said, ''Whether people coming to lodge complaints are being well received at the police stations or not, whether the reception desk is maintained well or not, whether uniformed staff receive petitions in a courteous manner and give them appropriate redressal are some of the points considered.'' The condition of police stations and lock-ups in terms of infrastructure, maintenance of records at the police stations, presence of women police personnel to attend to female or minor complainants, availability of play areas or parks around the police stations, and their overall atmosphere are some other factors considered for the ISO certification, he added.

Speaking at the certificate distribution ceremony, ADGP Salunke lauded the developments carried out in the district police wing through the years. The condition of police stations was pathetic till a few years ago. But they have undergone a radical transformation now as they have all the requisite facilities, he said.

