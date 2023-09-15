Left Menu

Uttarakhand: 3 dead, 3 injured in a tragic accident in Uttarkashi, SDRF conducts rescue operation

Uttarakhand: 3 dead, 3 injured in a tragic accident in Uttarkashi, SDRF conducts rescue operation
SDRF conducted rescue and relief operations in road accident (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident on Friday, three people lost their lives, while three others were injured when a car fell into the river near Arya Vihar Ashram between Senji and Ongi on Gangotri National Highway-108, Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. Three people were killed on the spot and three were seriously injured.

"The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) received information about the accident and rushed to the spot to conduct relief and rescue operations. The team descended into a ditch about 200 meters deep to rescue the injured and retrieve the bodies of the dead," stated the release by the State Disaster Response Force. "In collaboration with the local police, DDMA, and QRT, the SDRF team rescued the three injured people and took them to the hospital for treatment. The bodies of the three dead people were also retrieved and handed over to the district police for further action," read the release.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

