Left Menu

DPIIT holds meeting with States, UTs to encourage utilization of PM GatiShakti 

A review meeting was convened for the North Zone States and Union Territories to encourage greater utilization of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP). It was chaired by Sumita Dawra, Special Secretary (Logistics), DPIIT, in virtual mode.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 23:29 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 23:25 IST
DPIIT holds meeting with States, UTs to encourage utilization of PM GatiShakti 
Sumita Dawra, Special Secretary, Logistics Division, DPIIT. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A review meeting was convened for the North Zone States and Union Territories to encourage greater utilization of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP). It was chaired by Sumita Dawra, Special Secretary (Logistics), DPIIT, in virtual mode. The meeting witnessed active participation from States and Union Territories-- Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Haryana, Delhi and Uttarakhand

These meetings involve discussions with the nodal officers from different States and Union Territories (UTs) to assess their advancements in assets mapping and project planning using the National Master Plan. During the meeting, the Special Secretary (Logistics) encouraged the North Zone States/UTs to utilize the PM GatiShakti SMP (State Master Plan) for area development. A SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) Analysis can be conducted by the States/UTs to identify gaps in social, infrastructure, and logistics for area development planning. The challenge of first- and last-mile connectivity faced by most of the Northern States and UTs due to hilly terrain can be addressed by using PM GatiShakti NMP to plan infrastructure and social sector projects. This will result in benefits related to ease of doing business, ease of living, and ease of service delivery, greatly enhancing business investments and tourism.

Sumita Dawra emphasized that the 'Whole of Government' approach which breaks departmental silos will also benefit in developing the ‘Vibrant Village’ of Northern States like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Union Territory of Ladakh. The Special Secretary highlighted that, in accordance with the guiding principles of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, NMP will offer multimodal connectivity for socio-economic development, facilitating area development, and first and last-mile connectivity to the remotest area for service delivery.

The States/UTs were encouraged to hold interactions on PM GatiShakti with State Administrative Training Institutes for greater sensitization of the benefits of using the SMP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023