Former DRDO chief Satheesh Reddy conferred with IETE's Honorary Fellowship'23 

The Institute of Electronics & Telecommunication Engineers (IETE) India has conferred its highest award 'Honorary Fellowship 2022-23' on the former chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) G Satheesh Reddy.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 17:23 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 17:23 IST
Scientific Advisor to Defence Minister Satheesh Reddy conferred with IETE's Honorary Fellowship'23. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Institute of Electronics & Telecommunication Engineers (IETE) India has conferred its highest award 'Honorary Fellowship 2022-23' on the former chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) G Satheesh Reddy. Satheesh Reddy has been honoured with the coveted award during the Annual IETE Convention (AIC) 2023 held today at YASHADA, Pune.

Addressing the event as chief guest, the former DRDO chief emphasised the need for self-reliance in electronics and telecommunications by indigenous development of devices, sensors, detectors and equipment, paving the way for exports in a big way. Reddy is a recipient of many coveted national and international awards for his contributions in the field of navigation systems, avionics, other defence systems and technology leadership.

The award is conferred for the distinguished service of Reddy in the field of Defence R&D of the country by leading DRDO in the field of defence technologies ranging from missiles & strategic systems, fighter aircraft & UAVs, armaments, underwater systems, strategic materials, radars & EW systems and futuristic technologies, making the country self-reliant in Defence, according to the statement. Eminent Scientist and former Director VSSC, ISRO Padmashree Pramod P Kale was Guest of Honour during AIC-2023.

IETE President V Gunasekhar Reddy and General Council Committee members, awardees, life members from across the country and a large number of students from various educational institutions in and around Pune were also present on occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

