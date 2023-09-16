Left Menu

CM Yogi launches WhatsApp channel to enable direct communication with people

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched a new WhatsApp channel named ‘Chief Minister Office, Uttar Pradesh’ to enable people of the state to directly communicate with the CM Office.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 19:49 IST
CM Yogi launches WhatsApp channel to enable direct communication with people
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched a new WhatsApp channel named 'Chief Minister Office, Uttar Pradesh' to enable people of the state to directly communicate with the CM Office. People can easily share their thoughts and concerns with the CM's office through this channel.

The official 'X' handle of the Chief Minister's Office said, "For Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh's 25 crore citizens of the state are 'one family'. Under the able leadership of the Chief Minister, the Uttar Pradesh government is working with full commitment for the well-being and prosperity of every member of the 'family'. For easy communication with every member of the 'Uttar Pradesh family' of the Chief Minister, who considers communication as the soul of democracy, the state government has started an official WhatsApp channel named 'Chief Minister Office, Uttar Pradesh', using the powerful and simple medium of communication, WhatsApp." It was also mentioned that this new and impactful platform of communication will ensure the swift transmission of information related to public welfare and government initiatives.

The special thing about this channel is that anyone can join it. To receive direct and quick updates from the Chief Minister's Office, one can join this WhatsApp channel. CM Yogi Adityanath is also the first Chief Minister to take this unique initiative of using WhatsApp channel to communicate with the common citizens.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that Uttar Pradesh is working diligently as the growth engine of India. In a true sense, UP has now become an integral part of India's development journey. While addressing a summit organized by the Indian Steel Association at a hotel in Lucknow, the Chief Minister said, "Uttar Pradesh offers an excellent environment for investment." He assured investors that the UP government guarantees the security of their investments and is ready to provide all kinds of support.

The Chief Minister pointed out that over the past six years, the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has seen significant improvement. Yogi Adityanath said that today there are no riots or disturbances during festivals and celebrations in the state. He mentioned that the visits of VVIPs are conducted in a very safe and peaceful manner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023