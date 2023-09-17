Chandrababu's son Nara Lokesh chairs TDP Parliamentary Party meeting in Delhi

Nara Lokesh, son of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday chaired the Telugu Desam Party Parliamentary Party meeting in the national capital. The meeting holds significance as it was held days after party's supremo Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in an alleged multi-crore skill development scam case.

As per sources, in the TDP Parliamentary Party, party MPs chalked out strategy for the upcoming five-sitting long Special Session of Parliament, beginning September 18. The TDP Parliamentary Party (TDPP) decided to bring the arrest of Chandrababu to the notice of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and also the prevailing situation in Andhra Pradesh following the remand of Mr Chandrababu.

Chandrababu Naidu was sent to judicial custody on September 10 for 14 days, till September 23, by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada in connection with an alleged Skill Development Corporation scam. Earlier, TDP workers held a protest on Monday in Chittoor against the arrest and judicial custody of the TDP chief in the alleged skill development case.

The case in which Naidu is arrested pertains to the establishment of clusters of Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in the state of Andhra Pradesh, with a total estimated project value of Rs 3300 crore, as per the officials. The agency officials also claimed that the alleged fraud has caused a huge loss to the state government in excess of Rs 300 crore. (ANI)

