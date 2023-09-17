Left Menu

Haryana: Internet services suspended in Nuh from Sep 17 to 19

In view of the possible potential of disruption of public utilities and disturbance of public law and order, internet services have been stopped in Nuh district from September 17-19.

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 19:29 IST
Visuals from the spot where violence erupted (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In view of the possible potential of disruption of public utilities and disturbance of public law and order, internet services have been stopped in Nuh district from September 17-19. A letter of the Home Ministry of Haryana states that internet, SMS and social media can be used to spread inflammatory materials and false rumours. In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours, the decision has been taken.

There will be a ban on all SMS services including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, CDMA, GPRS in mobile internet services. Except banking and mobile recharge, all dongle services will remain closed from 6 pm on September 17 to 12 midnight on September 19, 2023, the letter said.

Meanwhile, On the completion of his two-day police remand, Congress MLA Mamman Khan was produced in the Nuh district court on Sunday which sent him to a further two days of police remand Mamman Khan's lawyer Tahir Hussain Devla said, "Today Mamman Khan was presented in the court after 2 days of police remand. Police presented Mamman Khan in four cases. Three more new cases have been imposed on Mamman Khan. In all four new cases, 149,137,148,150 have been imposed on him. He has been produced today in case number 149 after two days of remand. In case number 137, the police had sought a remand of five days, on which the court has given a remand of 2 days to the police."

Earlier arrested Haryana Congress MLA Mamman Khan was taken to Nuh District Court. He was produced in the district court on September 15, after which the court sent him on police remand for 2 days. MLA Mamman Khan – who was arrested in connection with the recent communal clashes in Nuh and adjoining areas of the state on September 15, was sent to a two-day police remand by the district court. Khan was reported to have been arrested from the house of one of his relatives on the Jaipur-Ajmer road and was brought to Nuh on Friday.

Clashes between two groups broke out in Nuh on July 31 after a religious procession passing through the district was attacked in which 6 people, including two Home Guards were killed and around 20 policemen injured in the frenzy of violence that followed. (ANI)

