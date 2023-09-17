Left Menu

Congress high command will decide whether Siddaramaiah will remain CM for five years: Karnataka Health Minister

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Sunday that the Congress high command will decide whether Siddaramaiah will remain the Chief Minister for the entire five-year tenure.

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 20:52 IST
Congress high command will decide whether Siddaramaiah will remain CM for five years: Karnataka Health Minister
Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao (Photo/ANI).
Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Sunday that the Congress high command will decide whether Siddaramaiah will remain the Chief Minister for the entire five-year tenure. Minister Rao added that Siddaramaiah is "doing good things".

"Congress high command will decide whether CM Siddaramaiah will be CM for five years or not. He is doing good things, and we are all with the CM Siddaramaiah," Rao said while speaking to reporters in Ejipura, Bangalore after inaugurating a BBMP's (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) primary health centre. There was a power struggle between Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar for the post of Chief Minister and Siddaramaiah was chosen as Chief Minister after many rounds of meetings convened by the party's high command.

There were several reports that there was a power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, though Congress officially did not confirm any such power sharing. In May this year, Karnataka Minister MB Patil had said that Siddaramaiah will complete a five-year term as chief minister and there was no proposal for sharing of power.

Reacting to the Nipah virus in the neighbouring state of Kerala, the Health Minister said that there is no such case reported in the state. In the latest Nipah outbreak in Kerala so far there are total six cases reported and among them two infected persons died.

Minister Rao also said that BBMP primary health centres will be established in all the districts of Bangalore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

