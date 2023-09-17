Tripura CM Saha celebrates PM Modi's birthday at old-age home in Agartala

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha paid a visit to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Old Age Home, Juvenile Home and Institute at Narsingarh on the outskirts of the capital on the occasion of Prime Minister's 73rd birthday. The Chief Minister also distributed sweets among the elders and children at the Institute on the occasion.

"Today, the birthday of the world's most popular leader & PM Narendra Modi Ji is being celebrated across the country. With the vision of the PM for Seva, visited Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Old Age Home, Juvenile Home & Institute for the visually handicapped boys & girls at Narsingarh and distributed sweets among the elders and children on this special occasion," CM Saha said in a post on the social media platform, X. Earlier in the day, CM Saha called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital earlier today to extend his wishes.

Saha congratulated PM Modi for the successful two-day G20 Summit, which was attended by world leaders from across the globe. Taking to the social media platform X, the Tripura Chief Minister said, "Extremely honoured to have met Pradhan Sevak of Bharat Adaraniya Shri Narendra Modi Ji in New Delhi today. Congratulated the Hon'ble PM for successfully holding the G20 Presidency and also received his guidance for the overall development of Tripura. His encouragement has always been the guiding light for me, in delivering good governance up to the last mile in society." (ANI)

