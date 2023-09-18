“Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is behaving like a psycho”: TDP leader on Chandrababu Naidu's arrest 

Telugu Desam Party MPs protested near the Gandhi statue on Parliament premises here on Monday against the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and party president N Chandrababu Naidu. Speaking to ANI, Lok Sabha member Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said the party will "definitely raise" the TDP chief's arrest during the special session of the Parliament.

"Our leader, Chandrababu Naidu, has been arrested illegally. False evidence has been presented. There is no evidence, still, he has been arrested. Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is behaving like a psycho. If opposition leaders attempt to raise their voice, they try to put them behind bars. So, we are protesting here that democracy in Andhra Pradesh should be protected. We will definitely raise this issue in the House too," Kinjarapu told ANI. The five-day special session of Parliament began at 11 am on Monday. The session is being held today in the old Parliament building, and MPs will move into the new building on September 19, the second day of the special session.

Former Andhra CM's arrest was also raised at the all-party meeting here on Sunday which led to a heated argument between the TDP and YSR Congress MPs According to the sources, Kinjarapu has demanded the intervention of the central government to protect democracy in Andhra Pradesh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh immediately took up the issue and asked everyone to maintain the dignity of the all-party meeting. Chandrababu Naidu was sent to judicial custody on September 10 for 14 days, till September 23, by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada in connection with an alleged Skill Development Corporation scam.

The case in which Naidu is arrested pertains to the establishment of clusters of Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in the state of Andhra Pradesh, with a total estimated project value of Rs 3300 crore, as per the officials. The agency officials also claimed that the alleged fraud has caused a huge loss to the state government in excess of Rs 300 crore. (ANI)

