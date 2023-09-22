RSS praises Parliament for Women’s Reservation Bill, says decision helpful in making nation “strong, inclusive”

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat praised the Indian Parliament for passing the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Act 2023' or the Women's Reservation Bill and called the decision helpful in making the nation "strong and inclusive". The bill will reserve one-third of seats in the country's Parliament and state assemblies for women and would constitutionally enshrine women's representation in parliament and will be a game-changing step in defending women's right to participation and gender equality in India.

"The Indian Parliament has created a new history by passing the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Act 2023', which ensures women's empowerment and equal participation. This is an important decision of the nation in making the democratic system more strong and inclusive," said RSS in a post on 'X' mentioning it as a statement of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday. "Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh considers this as a welcome and commendable step. We have full confidence that women's participation will add new dimensions to the country's development," it added.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk also welcomed the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill. According to the Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ravina Shamdasani, the UN High Commissioner called on parliamentarians around the world to adopt legislative measures – including, where necessary, gender quotas – in order to ensure women's voices at the centre of their nations' political discourse, in full parity with others.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Bill aced the legislative test in the Lok Sabha as it was passed by a brute majority of 454 votes in favour and just 2 against. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal gave a brief reply to the day-long debate on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the upper House of Parliament and said it will be implemented after following due process. Ahead of the voting, PM Modi urged the Rajya Sabha members to pass the Bill unanimously. (ANI)

