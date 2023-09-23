Left Menu

Denmark ambassador says he will pursue resumption of charter flights to Goa

When the pandemic began, Denmark was working to get its citizen back from India and found that most of them were in Goa, he said.I think we can have a lot of cooperation over the years in energy, fishery, dairy and others. We are ready to work with Goa, Svane said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 24-09-2023 02:41 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 20:51 IST
Denmark ambassador says he will pursue resumption of charter flights to Goa
Denmark's Ambassador to India, Freddy Svane. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Denmark ambassador Freddy Svane on Saturday said he would pursue the matter of resumption of charter flights to Goa from his country.

Svane met Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant here and visited the Goa legislative assembly complex where he was welcomed by Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar and water resources minister Subhash Shirodkar.

He also visited Basilica of Bom Jesus where the relics of St Francis Xavier are preserved.

Talking to reporters later, Svane said that charter flights connected Denmark and Goa before the COVID-19 outbreak, but they were stopped during the pandemic. “I see huge potential here for tourism. I will go back and try to see whether we can bring Goa back on the track,” he said. When the pandemic began, Denmark was working to get its citizen back from India and found that most of them were in Goa, he said.

“I think we can have a lot of cooperation over the years in energy, fishery, dairy and others. We are ready to work with Goa,” Svane said. Several Danish companies are operating in Goa and one company is going to roll out major investment in the coastal state soon, he said, without giving any details.

His discussion with the chief minister was “pro-active” and “action-oriented,” the ambassador said, adding that Denmark would like to work with Goa as it is already working with other Indian states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Rajasthan.

''We are good at energy efficiency but we can't impose on you what we are good at Denmark,” he said, adding that the country also wants to work in the fields of fishing, aquaculture and water resources with Goa.

“All the drinking water in Denmark comes from underground. We would inspire our friends here to take some of the inspirations here,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Sunak may ban cigarettes in UK for future generations -The Guardian and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Su...

 Global
2
Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

 Global
3
India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School to offer Joint Degree Programs

India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School t...

 India
4
We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia Mottley says at UN

We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023