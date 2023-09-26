Senior US official announces emergency aid for Karabakh Armenians, urges Azerbaijan to help

A senior U.S. official appealed to Azerbaijan on Tuesday to facilitate the delivery of desperately needed humanitarian aid to Armenian civilians in Karabakh, describing the situation there as "harrowing".

On a visit to Armenia, Samantha Power, head of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), said the United States would provide $11.5 million in humanitarian assistance.

Power said it was "absolutely critical" that independent monitors and aid organisations be given access to people in Karabakh who still had dire needs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)