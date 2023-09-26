Punjab Police, BSF apprehend drug smuggler; recovers two packets of heroin

In a joint operation Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police, on Tuesday afternoon apprehended one suspected person and recovered two packets of narcotics suspected heroin near Daoke village in Punjab's Amritsar. "In the meantime, the depth deployed party of BSF and Punjab Police near Vill-Daoke, suspected movement of two persons was observed. Suspects, after noticing the troops, tried to escape, however, troops chased and managed to apprehend one of them," BSF stated in a release.

"On the basis of revelations by the apprehended, two packets of narcotics, suspected to be heroin (Gross weight - appx 700 gms), were recovered from the farming fields of village Daoke," they added. Earlier on September 24, in a Joint operation of Gurdaspur Police and Border Security Force, two drug peddlers were arrested with 12 Kg of heroin and Rs 19.3 lakh seized from them, said Punjab police on Sunday.

According to the police, the drugs were transported from Pakistan using drones. The Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav termed the crackdown "a big blow to trans-border narcotic network" "Big Blow to Trans-Border narcotic network: Gurdaspur Police and BSF, in a joint operation, have seized 12 Kg Heroin along with Rs 19.3 Lac drug money from 2 smugglers Drones were used to transport drugs from #Pakistan," Gaurav Yadav posted on micro-blogging site X.

An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) and an investigation is ongoing in this case to establish backwards and forward linkages, the police chief said. (ANI)

