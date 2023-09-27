Preservation of Hoysala Temple garners praise from visitors

A momentous accolade has been bestowed upon the group of Hoysala temples in Karnataka as they have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. This recognition signifies the cultural and historical significance of these sacred ensembles that date back to the 12th and 13th centuries.

Mukul Singhal, a visitor, praised the temples, saying, "It's a beautiful temple, and it is maintained very well. I have seen very few ruins that are so well preserved. Congratulations to everybody who is involved in this. They have done an excellent job here." Designated as the "Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas," this serial property comprises the three most iconic examples of Hoysala-style temple complexes in southern India- Channakeshava Temple, Hoysalesvara Temple and Keshava Temple.

The Hoysala architectural style is distinguished by its deliberate blend of contemporary temple elements and those from the past, resulting in a distinct identity that sets it apart from neighbouring kingdoms. These temple shrines are characterized by their hyper-real sculptures and intricate stone carvings that adorn every architectural surface.

They feature a circumambulatory platform, a grand-scale sculptural gallery, a multi-tiered frieze, and sculptures depicting the Sala legend. The artistic excellence of the sculptural art within these temple complexes serves as a testament to the remarkable achievement of the Hoysala dynasty and represents a significant milestone in the evolution of Hindu temple architecture.

The UNESCO recognition has drawn attention not only from scholars and history enthusiasts but also from visitors who appreciate the cultural and architectural marvels of the Hoysala temples. This accolade is a testament to the rich cultural heritage of Karnataka and the meticulous preservation efforts that have gone into maintaining these historical treasures.

It reaffirms the global importance of the Hoysala temples and underscores their enduring legacy in the realm of Indian architecture and art. (ANI)

