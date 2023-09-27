Left Menu

SC permits to extend time to conclude trial in forgery case against Tytler

A bench of justices, Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi said, "Let the extension of time as prayed for be miscellaneous the present granted." 

SC permits to extend time to conclude trial in forgery case against Tytler
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An application was moved before the Supreme Court seeking extension of six month time to conclude the trial in the forgery case. The trial in the case is being conducted in a local court in Delhi.

An application was moved before the Supreme Court seeking extension of six month time to conclude the trial in the forgery case. The trial in the case is being conducted in a local court in Delhi.

Ajay Maken had complained that a forged letter on his letterhead was written to the prime minister by businessman Abhishek Verma seeking easing of business visa norms in 2009. CBI has chargesheeted Verma and Tytler for the offence of cheating and under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI has alleged that Tytler had "actively connived" with Verma to cheat a Chinese telecom firm and the Congress leader had first shown a "fake and forged" letter to the company's officials, claiming it was written by Maken to the prime minister. (ANI)

