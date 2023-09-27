J-K: Arya Samaj Trust reopens school in Srinagar after 33 yrs

With improvement in the ground situation and the return of peace in Kashmir, the Arya Samaj Trust reopened its school in the Maharaj Gunj area of downtown Srinagar after 33 years. The DAV School has started functioning from a building in the Saraf Kadal area of Maharaj Gunj in downtown Srinagar.

Arun Choudhary, Pradhan J&K Arya Samaj, said that before the eruption of terrorism in J&K in 1990, Arya Samaj was running many schools in the Valley. "However, after the migration of the people from the valley only two schools (DAV Rainawari and DAV Wazir Bagh) remained functional while the rest were closed."

"We have reopened this DAV school after a gap of almost 33 years with the good support and help from the government. The Arya Samaj School was functioning here in 1990 and we have started the school in the same building," he said. The renovation of the school building is underway and around 35 students have been enrolled in the school up to Class 7.

"The school is providing education to the wards of underprivileged and needy families, who live in the locality," one of the teachers said. The school, she added, is charging a nominal fee from the students. "We have not followed the DAV school fee structure in this school."

"Our aim is to provide quality education to the students. We will try to ensure the overall development of these students to make them good citizens," she said. The school has seven teachers and all are locals and everyone in the neighbourhood is so happy after the reopening of the school, she said.

"Our teachers are working very hard. We are confident that by providing quality education to students, the enrolment of students in the school will also increase," she added. (ANI)

