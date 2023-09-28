PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 28

Left Menu

Headlines - National Grid explores paying UK households to turn down heating - Glencore to stop funding New Caledonia nickel mine as Indonesian supply surges - UK regulator to launch review of private market valuations - UK regulators approve plans for new Rosebank North Sea oilfield Overview - Households in Britain could be offered payments to turn down their heating if needed to prevent gas shortages, under plans being considered by the National Grid.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Glencore Plc is to stop financing a loss-making nickel mine in New Caledonia, as growing Indonesian production of a key metal in electric car batteries squeezes rivals. - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority is preparing to launch a sweeping review of valuations in private markets, amid growing fears over the impact of higher borrowing costs on the sector.

- Households in Britain could be offered payments to turn down their heating if needed to prevent gas shortages, under plans being considered by the National Grid. - Glencore Plc is to stop financing a loss-making nickel mine in New Caledonia, as growing Indonesian production of a key metal in electric car batteries squeezes rivals. - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority is preparing to launch a sweeping review of valuations in private markets, amid growing fears over the impact of higher borrowing costs on the sector.

- Britain's North Sea Transition Authority has approved the development of Equinor's Rosebank oilfield. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

