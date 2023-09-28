PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 28

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- National Grid explores paying UK households to turn down heating - Glencore to stop funding New Caledonia nickel mine as Indonesian supply surges - UK regulator to launch review of private market valuations - UK regulators approve plans for new Rosebank North Sea oilfield Overview

- Households in Britain could be offered payments to turn down their heating if needed to prevent gas shortages, under plans being considered by the National Grid. - Glencore Plc is to stop financing a loss-making nickel mine in New Caledonia, as growing Indonesian production of a key metal in electric car batteries squeezes rivals. - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority is preparing to launch a sweeping review of valuations in private markets, amid growing fears over the impact of higher borrowing costs on the sector.

- Britain's North Sea Transition Authority has approved the development of Equinor's Rosebank oilfield. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

