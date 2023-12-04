Northeast Railway GM calls upon Nagaland CM, discusses Dimapur-Kohima rail projects

General Manager of Northeast Railway Chetan Kumar Shrivastava called upon Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to discuss railway projects in Nagaland on Monday. The meeting held between the duo was to chalk out areas of concern related to the smooth and easy execution of various railway projects in the state.

Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railway said that, the General Manager assured the Chief Minister that the railway connectivity in the ongoing Dhansiri-Zubza new line project till Molvom and Pherima will be achieved by September, 2024. "Railway will also be developing a Goods Yard at Molvom as requested by the State authorities. General Manager also assured that NF Railway will develop rail infrastructure in the state as per the requirement of the state. The Nagaland CM also accepted NF Railway's request to set up a high-level committee in the state to sort out the issues pertaining to railways. The Committee will now be sitting on a quarterly basis.

NF Railway aims to redefine the railway infrastructure in the region. Apart from the Kohima connectivity project, which is slated to be commissioned by 2026, NF Railway also aims to provide a direct rail connectivity between Kohima & Imphal, that are the capital cities of Nagaland and Manipur respectively," Sabyasachi De said. The General Manager also updated the Nagaland CM about its status. The Reconnaissance Engineering cum Traffic survey for Zubza-Imphal new line has been completed.

NF Railway is now in a stage to start the Final Location Survey shortly for this new line, contract for which is already in place. Notably, NF Railway, in 2022, opened the Shokhuvi Railway station in Nagaland, the second railway station in the state after Dimapur, which was opened after a gap of more than 100 years.

NF Railway on behalf of Indian Railways, is significantly contributing towards transformation of the North-eastern states by executing several new railway line connectivity projects. Construction of new railway lines to connect all the state capitals of north-eastern region with rest of the nation is being undertaken as top priority projects. (ANI)

