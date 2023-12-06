Left Menu

Iran Revolutionary Guards seize two vessels smuggling 4.5 million litres of fuel - Tasnim

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 06-12-2023 12:40 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 12:38 IST
Iran Revolutionary Guards seize two vessels smuggling 4.5 million litres of fuel - Tasnim
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Iran's Revolutionary Guards' Navy have seized two vessels smuggling 4.5 million litres of fuel, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday. Tasnim said 34 foreign crew have been detained by the Guards in the operation.

Iran, which has some of the world's cheapest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and the plunge in the value of its national currency, has been fighting rampant fuel smuggling by land to neighbouring countries and by sea to Gulf Arab states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

