Submit bids for green hydrogen, electrolyser mfg projs under SIGHT Scheme by Dec 12: R K Singh

The last date to submit bids for green hydrogen and electrolyser manufacturing projects under the government's SIGHT Scheme ends on December 12, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

In January 2023, the Union Cabinet approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore with an aim to make India a global hub for manufacturing this clean source of energy.

The mission is expected to lead to development of 5 Million Metric Tons per annum of green hydrogen production capacity by 2030, New and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said in Lok Sabha.

''Request for selection (RfS) has also been issued for selection of green hydrogen producers for setting up production facilities of 4,50,000 tonnes for green hydrogen in India under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) Scheme (Mode-1-Tranche-I) on July 10, 2023. Last date for submission of bids is December 12, 2023,'' he said.

Singh further said that December 12, is also the last date for submission of bids for the selection of electrolyser manufacturers for setting up 1.5 GW annual electrolyser manufacturing capacities under SIGHT Scheme (Tranche-I) issued on July 7 2023.

The mission aims to develop India as a global hub for production, usage and exports of green hydrogen and its derivatives. It is expected to promote multilateral engagement and collaboration with various international efforts in hydrogen and fuel cells.

Singh further said that India and Saudi Arabia signed an MoU in the fields of electrical interconnection, green/clean hydrogen and supply chains on October 8, 2023.

This strategic collaboration is expected to be advantageous for both countries, as they can leverage each others' capabilities to foster the growth of Green Hydrogen ecosystem within their respective nations, he said.

The G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration affirmed ‘G20 High Level Voluntary Principles on Hydrogen’ to build a sustainable and equitable global hydrogen ecosystem that benefits all nations. The Declaration also emphasised a free and fair trade of hydrogen in line with WTO rules supported by resilient and diversified supply chains, Singh said.

In a separate reply, Singh said the mission provides for setting up of two green hydrogen hubs in the initial phase.

The Ministry of Ports, shipping and Waterways has identified three major ports -- Deendayal, Paradip and V.O. Chidambaranar (Tuticorin) Ports to be developed as hydrogen hubs, he said.

A Working Group has been constituted under the chairmanship of Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) for establishment of a robust framework of regulations, codes and standards for green hydrogen, which forwarded its first set of recommendations to the concerned regulatory agencies in May, 2023, which covers Hydrogen Storage dispensing also.

