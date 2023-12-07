Left Menu

PM Modi to address Infinity Forum 2.0 on December 9

The forum provides a platform where progressive ideas, pressing problems, and innovative technologies from across the world get discovered, discussed and developed into solutions and opportunities.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 22:14 IST
PM Modi to address Infinity Forum 2.0 on December 9
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the second edition of Infinity Forum, a global thought leadership platform on FinTech, on December 9, 2023, at 10:30 AM through video conferencing. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on occasion. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the event is being jointly organized by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and GIFT City, under the aegis of the Government of India, as a precursor event to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

The forum provides a platform where progressive ideas, pressing problems, and innovative technologies from across the world get discovered, discussed and developed into solutions and opportunities. The theme of the 2nd edition of Infinity Forum is 'GIFT-IFSC: Nerve Centre for New Age Global Financial Services', which will be dovetailed through three tracks such as Plenary Track: Making of a New Age International Financial Centre, Green Track: Making a case for a "Green Stack" and Silver Track: Longevity Finance Hub at GIFT IFSC.

Each track will comprise an Infinity Talk by a senior industry leader and a discussion by a panel of industry experts and practitioners from the financial sector in India and across the globe, providing practical insights and implementable solutions. The Forum will witness the participation of 300+ CXOs with strong online participation from India and global audience across 20+ countries, including the USA, UK, Singapore, South Africa, UAE, Australia and Germany. The event will also be attended by vice chancellors from foreign universities and representatives of foreign embassies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023