PM Modi to address Infinity Forum 2.0 on December 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the second edition of Infinity Forum, a global thought leadership platform on FinTech, on December 9, 2023, at 10:30 AM through video conferencing. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on occasion. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the event is being jointly organized by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and GIFT City, under the aegis of the Government of India, as a precursor event to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

The forum provides a platform where progressive ideas, pressing problems, and innovative technologies from across the world get discovered, discussed and developed into solutions and opportunities. The theme of the 2nd edition of Infinity Forum is 'GIFT-IFSC: Nerve Centre for New Age Global Financial Services', which will be dovetailed through three tracks such as Plenary Track: Making of a New Age International Financial Centre, Green Track: Making a case for a "Green Stack" and Silver Track: Longevity Finance Hub at GIFT IFSC.

Each track will comprise an Infinity Talk by a senior industry leader and a discussion by a panel of industry experts and practitioners from the financial sector in India and across the globe, providing practical insights and implementable solutions. The Forum will witness the participation of 300+ CXOs with strong online participation from India and global audience across 20+ countries, including the USA, UK, Singapore, South Africa, UAE, Australia and Germany. The event will also be attended by vice chancellors from foreign universities and representatives of foreign embassies. (ANI)

