J’khand to offer Rs 117 per quintal more than MSP of paddy

The Jharkhand government on Thursday decided to provide an additional Rs 117 per quintal to the drought-hit farmers over the minimum support price MSP for paddy crops in 2023-24. The Jharkhand government has set a target to procure six lakh metric tonnes of paddy from the farmers in 2023-24.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government on Thursday decided to provide an additional Rs 117 per quintal to the drought-hit farmers over the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy crops in 2023-24. The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The Centre has fixed the MSP for paddy (common) at Rs 2,183 per quintal, against Rs 2,040 per quintal in the last season, while that for paddy (grade A) has been fixed at Rs 2,203 per quintal, against Rs 2,060 a quintal last year.

''With this cabinet decision, Jharkhand farmers will receive Rs 2,300 for selling a quintal of paddy,'' Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said. The Jharkhand government has set a target to procure six lakh metric tonnes of paddy from the farmers in 2023-24. Of that target, the state government has decided to purchase 2.3 lakh metric tons of paddy for the Jharkhand State Food Security Scheme and the rest 3.7 lakh metric tons will be purchased for the central pool.

