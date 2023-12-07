"Celebrating lies and false promises?" asks BJP's Rakesh Jamwal about Congress marking one year of governance in HP

As the Congress geared up to celebrate its one-year anniversary in Himachal Pradesh, BJP leader Rakesh Jamwal claimed that the promises made by the party were a hoax. Shimla, BJP Chief Spokesperson Rakesh Jamwal alleged that the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and other Congress ministers are repeatedly making guarantees to the public but are not able to fulfill them.

"Till now, the Chief Minister has not been able to fulfill any of the ten big guarantees he had given to the public. Congress had said that in the first cabinet itself, one lakh jobs will be given to the youth and nothing happened in it but on the contrary, the jobs of outsourced employees were snatched away. Congress leaders had said that in the first cabinet, 22 lakh women of Himachal Pradesh would be given Rs 1500 per month, but nothing happened", BJP leader Rakesh Jamwal said. Rakesh said that the public is not able to understand why the one-year anniversary is being celebrated in Himachal Pradesh. "The Development in Himachal Pradesh has come to a halt. Is the Congress party celebrating lies?", BJP spokesperson Rakesh Jamwal exclaimed.

Criticizing the 'deteriorating law and order situation in the country, Jamwal said "The law and order situation in Himachal Pradesh is bad and a string of crimes is being witnessed in the entire state from Chamba to Sirmaur, in such a situation we do not think that this government should even celebrate". Alleging that there is infighting within the Congress party in Himachal Pradesh, Jamwal said that Congress State President and big leaders of Congress are engaged in mutual tussle and all their battles are slowly becoming public. (ANI)

