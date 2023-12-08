Left Menu

Cyclone Michaung: Congress MP demands Rs 5100 cr for relief efforts in Tamil Nadu, seeks discussion in Lok Sabha

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday gave an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha seeking discussion on the current condition of Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu as the state witnessed damages due to the effect of Cyclone Michaung.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 09:57 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 09:57 IST
Congress MP Manickam Tagore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Calling the situation in Tamil Nadu, especially its capital city Chennai 'highly abnormal', Tagore, a Lok Sabha MP from Virudhunagar said, "The aftermath of the cyclone has left communities in a state of misery, with urgent measures required for recovery."

"While relief operations are currently underway in Tamil Nadu, the condition in Chennai remains highly critical. The extent of damages demands immediate and substantial financial support," the notice submitted in Lok Sabha read. He further demanded that the Lower House should initiate a discussion on the damage assessment for the Southern state and demanded that it direct the Centre to release a minimum of Rs 5100 crore to facilitate comprehensive and effective relief efforts.

As an impact of cyclone Michaung, Chennai city has witnessed water logging in several parts of Chennai city. Meanwhile, the NDRF Team conducted a late-night rescue operation and recovered one body. Amid a flood-like situation in Tamil Nadu's Chennai due to heavy rainfall caused due to Cyclone Michaung, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday assured all possible help from the Central Government, adding that the first instalment of the Central share to the SDRF amounting to Rs 450 crore has been released.

The Defence Minister took an aerial survey followed by a one-to-one meeting with the Chief Minister and a review meeting with the concerned officials. Rajnath Singh further said that PM Modi has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to release in advance the Central share of the second instalment of SDRF of Rs 493.60 crore to Andhra Pradesh and Rs 450 crore to Tamil Nadu.

Briefing about the restoration work that is underway in Chennai after cyclone Michaung hit the city, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Thursday said that 9,000 officials from other districts are deployed for the relief work. Cyclone Michaung made landfall in Tamil Nadu earlier this month, bringing with it heavy rains, strong winds, and subsequent damages to infrastructure and homes, apart from the loss of lives. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

