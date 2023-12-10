Left Menu

As fog shrouds Delhi, overall AQI slips to 'Very Poor' category

The overall air quality index in the national capital slipped to the 'Very Poor' category on Sunday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) informed.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 09:56 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 09:56 IST
As fog shrouds Delhi, overall AQI slips to 'Very Poor' category
Drone visuals from the Sarai Kale Khan area, shot at 07.40 am today (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The overall air quality index in the national capital slipped to the 'Very Poor' category on Sunday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) informed. Even as a thick layer of fog blanketed the city on a lazy Sunday, the AQI was recorded in the 'Very Poor' range, at 345, in the RK Puram-Munirka area at 8 am on Sunday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The air quality in Anand Vihar stood at 315 at 8 am, according to CPCB data. Visuals from outside Munirka Metro station showed a thick layer of fog descending on the area, resulting in low visibility.

According to CPCB, AQI at ITO was also recorded in the 'Very Poor' range at 324 in the morning, at 8 am. The AQI Dhaula Kuan also hovered in the 'Very Poor' category, according to the CPCB.

After a brief spell of respite brought on by rains, the overall AQI in the national capital slipped to 'Very Poor' on Friday. The CPCB pegged the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at Anand Vihar at 374 on Friday morning. Earlier on Thursday, the overall air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'Poor' range.

SAFAR-India (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research) recorded the city's overall AQI at 276 on Thursday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), earlier, put out a forecast for the national capital, saying there was no likelihood of showers till December 11. It predicted clear skies with shallow to moderate fog in the morning across the city.

The city has been experiencing air quality in the range of 'severe' to 'very poor' over the last few weeks. Earlier, on Sunday, the IMD issued a fog alert in isolated areas over five states on December 10 and 11.

Aligarh in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh was also in the grip of fog on Sunday morning. The IMD said dense fog during the morning hours was very likely in isolated pockets over north Madhya Pradesh, sub-himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya on December 10 and 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023