ED moves plea for permission to file additional documents in Delhi excise policy case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday moved an application seeking permission to file additional documents in the money laundering angle in Delhi excise policy case. Former Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is one of the accused. The Rouse Avenue granted time to counsel to file a reply to the application.

Special Judge MK Nagpal listed the matter for hearing on January 10, 2024. The court also extended the judicial custody of Manish Sisodia until the next date of hearing. However, the court expressed its displeasure over the non-filing of the details of the new bank account opened by Sisodia. Meanwhile, the court has directed the ED to supply the 540 pages of additional documents in hard copy to the accused persons before the next date of hearing.

The court has also kept pending an application moved by the ED seeking a day-to-day hearing in the matter. The court said that the matter is at the stage of scrutiny of documents and trial will begin after this stage is over and charges are framed against the accused. The court said that the application would be taken up at the relevant. The court also expressed its strong displeasure over filing fresh applications seeking documents that were earlier filed.

The court gave the last opportunity and directed the counsels to visit the ED office and inspect the record in relation to illegible and missing documents. An application was moved by Arun Pillai seeking interim bail. The court has listed the hearing on the application for December 15, 2023.

The court also noted that a table was sent by email to the counsels for the accused on November 29, 2023. Advocates Naveen Kumar Matta and Faizan appeared for ED. Advocate Matta submitted that only one counsel approached us for clarification; an inspection was allowed, and he was satisfied. " No request or complaint will address by the court as the best possible copies of documents have been supplied to accused," the court said.

The investigation officer (IO) stated that there is no end to filing such an application and without going into the issue of whether they are supplied or not, they are ready to supply the same. The court said that they are ready to supply a copy of the electronic device to the two accused.

"Let the IO to prepare Copies of these documents and intimate the concerned counsel and they will depute some of their associate to collect it." During the hearing the court also directed the concerned District Magistrate to Attachment of property of worth Rs 10,000 for of accused company non filing of cost imposed by the court.

The ED has alleged that a proceed of crime around Rs 622 crore has been generated due to activities of the present accused, Manish Sisodia. Sisodia was arrested by the ED in this case on March 9. Earlier, he was arrested by the CBI on February 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)