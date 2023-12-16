"Whenever hope ends, Modi ki Guarantee begins": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that whenever hope ends, "Modi ki Guarantee" begins. He was addressing the beneficiaries of the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' through video conferencing.

"During the COVID pandemic, the government left no stone unturned in serving you. During the pandemic, our government transferred Rs 20,000 crores into the bank accounts of our sisters. It is our government that ensured free vaccination for everyone. It is our government that provided free groceries to the doorsteps of the poor during the COVID pandemic," PM Modi said. "Whenever hope ends, Modi ki Guarantee begins", he added.

Recollecting the period of the COVID pandemic, the Prime Minister said that the central government took into account the poor of the country by making them connect with the banking system of the country through the 'Svanidhi Scheme'. "Under the PM SWnidhi scheme, our brothers are receiving easy and cheaper loans from banks. To date, more than 50 lakhs of such people have been benefitted by the PM Swanishi scheme. More than 75% of the beneficiaries of this scheme belong to the tribal and backward communities. Under this, 45% of them are women who are receiving the benefits of the 'Modi ki Guarantee'," PM Modi said.

Speaking on the Atal Pension Scheme', which ensures monthly pension to people aged above 60 years, the Prime Minister said, "Even for the poor living in cities and towns, we have tried to ensure social security for them. Around six crores of people are connected with the Atal Pension scheme. People above 60 years are eligible to receive a monthly pension of Rs 5,000. It is a big hope for them". "Under the PM Jeevan Jyoti Beema Scheme, the poor can receive an insurance cover of Rs 20 lakhs on an annual basis by merely giving Rs 436 per year. I request everyone to connect with the government schemes. 'Modi ki Guarantee wali Gaadi' will assist you", he added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also threw light on the 'Ayushman Bharat Scheme', which aims to provide free access to health insurance coverage for low-income earners in the country. He said that crores of the poor living in cities or towns have been connected with the 'Ayushman Bharat Scheme'.

"Under this, the government has initiated 'Jan Aushdhi' centres to get poor discounts of upto 80% on medicines. We will now increase the number of 'Jan Aushdhi' centres to 25,000", said the Prime Minister. Speaking on the 'Ujala' Scheme, he stated, "We have witnessed a revolution of LED bulbs under the 'Ujala' Scheme. The government understands the plight of the poor".

The Prime Minister also talked about the 'One Nation, One Ration' scheme stating that it helps families avail ration in any state through a single ration card. "In terms of the modern public transport, whatever work has been done in the past 10 years is incomparable. Metro services have begun in 17 cities. During the past few years, the government has spent crores of money on electric buses. In Delhi, the central government started 500 new electric buses", PM Narendra Modi said.

He also said that women's power and youth power are the greatest assets of a country. The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was launched by the Prime Minister on November 15 from Khunti, Jharkhand. As a part of On-Spot services under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Health Camps are being organized at the places of the halt of the IEC Van in the Gram Panchayats.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a nationwide initiative to inform and empower citizens about government schemes. It is being undertaken across the country to attain the saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner. (ANI)

