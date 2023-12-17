Uttar Pradesh becomes second-largest economy in India

In a major accomplishment for the government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the second-largest economy of India. Highlighting the efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath towards making Uttar Pradesh the leading state in terms of economy, a report by prominent online blogging platform soic.in, which keeps track of investments and the stock market, has revealed that UP is the second largest state in the country in GDP share after Maharashtra.

The report is in the form of creative graphics and is based on Sensex and CSLA (Credit Lyonnais Securities Asia). According to official statistics, Uttar Pradesh was third in GDP share. With this achievement, the Yogi government will now work on making UP the top economy in the country.

In a creative shared on the social media platform X, Uttar Pradesh is depicted as securing the second position in terms of GDP share. As per this, while Maharashtra leads with a GDP share of 15.7 percent of the country's total GDP, Uttar Pradesh follows closely with a GDP share of 9.2 percent. In the context of GDP share, Uttar Pradesh has outpaced states such as Tamil Nadu (9.1 percent), Gujarat (8.2 percent), and West Bengal (7.5 percent). States like Karnataka (6.2 percent), Rajasthan (5.5 percent), Andhra Pradesh (4.9 percent), and Madhya Pradesh (4.6 percent) are significantly behind Uttar Pradesh.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has progressed rapidly in every field over the past seven years. Organised crime in the state has now reduced to zero, while the industrial sector is making rapid strides in development. UP has also jumped from the 14th to the second position in the 'Ease of Doing Business' rankings. Additionally, due to improvements in law and order, connectivity, and infrastructure, the state has received investment proposals of over Rs 40 lakh crore through GIS 2023, which are likely to be implemented on the ground soon. This will create more than one crore employment opportunities in the state.

Currently, the state is exporting goods worth nearly Rs 2 lakh crore. The loan-deposit ratio of banks has increased from 42-43 percent to 56 percent, while work is being done to increase it to 60 percent. Uttar Pradesh is now a revenue surplus state, with 56 percent of its population employed. Moreover, around 96 lakh MSME units have been established.

CM Yogi has placed Uttar Pradesh, once considered a BIMARU state, at the forefront in the race for development. These achievements will not only make UP the growth engine of the country but also contribute to achieving the goal of making the state a $1 trillion economy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)