Nagpur factory blast: "Committed to providing relief to families of deceased," says GM of Solar Industries

Following the major explosion that occurred at a solar explosive company in Maharashtra's Nagpur that claimed the lives of nine people, leaving three injured, the senior general manager of the company, Ashish Srivastava, said that he is committed to providing all support and relief to the families of the deceased. "Nine workers of Solar Industries lost their lives in an accident that occurred at 9 am today at Solar Industries India Limited, Chakdoh, Nagpur. It is indeed a very sad and tragic incident for all of us. We remain committed to providing all support and relief to the families of the deceased, today and in the future as well," said Ashish Srivastava, Senior General Manager, Solar Industries India Limited.

Nine people were killed while three others were injured in an explosion that occurred at a solar explosive company near Bazargaon village in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Sunday morning. According to officials, a total of 12 workers were present inside the unit of the solar company when the blast took place. The explosion occurred at a cast booster plant of the firm.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of those who were killed in the blast. In a post on X, CMO Maharashtra said, "The Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed deep grief over the deaths in the explosion incident at a factory in Nagpur. Expressing condolences to the deceased and their families, the Chief Minister has also announced an aid of five lakh rupees to the kin of those who died in the incident."

"He has also given instructions to authorities to provide timely and quality treatment to the injured in this unfortunate incident," the Chief Minister's office added. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid condolences to the families of the deceased and said that the state government stands firmly with them on this sad occasion.

"It is very unfortunate that nine people, including six women, died in the explosion at a Solar factory in Nagpur. It is a company that manufactures drones and explosives for the defence forces. The Nagpur Collector and Superintendent of Police are in constant touch and the IG, SP, and Collector are at the spot. The state government will give assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kins of those who died in this incident," Deputy CM said. (ANI)

