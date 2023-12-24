STF Kolkata in joint operation with Bihar STF unearths illegal firearms manufacturing unit, nabs 3 people
The accused persons are identified as Dharmendra Kumar alias Dharo (30), Abhishek Kumar alias Chotu (25) and Vikask Kumar alias Raja (23).
State Task Force (STF) Kolkata Police in a joint operation with STF Bihar Police unearthed an illegal improvised firearms manufacturing unit and apprehended three accused. The accused persons are identified as Dharmendra Kumar alias Dharo (30), Abhishek Kumar alias Chotu (25) and Vikask Kumar alias Raja (23).
Police also recovered three improvised country-made single-shot firearms, one lathe machine, one milling machine, one drilling machine, and a huge amount of working tools and machinery used for manufacturing improvised firearms and a huge amount of Iron bars (raw materials) used for manufacturing of improvised firearms. Thereafter, the Police station was informed to take necessary legal action against the accused persons. (ANI)
