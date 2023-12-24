Left Menu

STF Kolkata in joint operation with Bihar STF unearths illegal firearms manufacturing unit, nabs 3 people

The accused persons are identified as Dharmendra Kumar alias Dharo (30), Abhishek Kumar alias Chotu (25) and Vikask Kumar alias Raja (23).

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2023 06:20 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 06:20 IST
STF Kolkata in joint operation with Bihar STF unearths illegal firearms manufacturing unit, nabs 3 people
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State Task Force (STF) Kolkata Police in a joint operation with STF Bihar Police unearthed an illegal improvised firearms manufacturing unit and apprehended three accused. The accused persons are identified as Dharmendra Kumar alias Dharo (30), Abhishek Kumar alias Chotu (25) and Vikask Kumar alias Raja (23).

Police also recovered three improvised country-made single-shot firearms, one lathe machine, one milling machine, one drilling machine, and a huge amount of working tools and machinery used for manufacturing improvised firearms and a huge amount of Iron bars (raw materials) used for manufacturing of improvised firearms. Thereafter, the Police station was informed to take necessary legal action against the accused persons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023