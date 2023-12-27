Left Menu

L&T Construction bags order for AMAALA project in Saudi Arabia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2023 14:17 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 14:04 IST
L&T Construction bags order for AMAALA project in Saudi Arabia
Representative Image facebook: (L&T Construction & Mining Machinery)
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its construction arm has bagged a contract to establish various systems related to green energy generation and utilities for an ultra-luxury tourism destination in Saudi Arabia.

''The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has been chosen as the turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor....for the AMAALA project in the Red Sea region, Saudi Arabia,'' the company said in a filing to BSE.

AMAALA is an ultra-luxury destination set in the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Natural Reserve along Saudi Arabia's northwestern coast.

Spanning 4,155 square kilometer, the project features pristine landscape and diverse natural ecosystems, coupled with unique and intriguing heritage and local culture.

''The award of this prestigious contract stands testimony to the synergistic strength of diverse offerings of L&T Construction in providing innovative solutions to customers keen on sustainable, clean and reliable electricity and water system,'' T Madhava Das, Whole-Time Director and senior Executive Vice President (Utilities), L&T said.

L&T is a USD 23 billion multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

 Global
3
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
4
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023