Man arrested in Mumbai for smuggling cigarettes worth over Rs 2 crore from Dubai

"Based on the intelligence of suspected smuggling of cigarettes through the Air Cargo route, an import consignment at the Air Cargo Complex, Mumbai, was intercepted on December 29 by the officers of DRI," said the release.

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2023 22:18 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 22:18 IST
Man arrested in Mumbai for smuggling cigarettes worth over Rs 2 crore (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence apprehended a man at Mumbai's Air Cargo Complex for allegedly smuggling cigarettes worth Rs 2.4 crore, a DRI release said. "Based on the intelligence of suspected smuggling of cigarettes through the Air Cargo route, an import consignment at the Air Cargo Complex, Mumbai, was intercepted on December 29 by the officers of DRI," said the release.

The declared cargo of the consignment was bed sheets and dress material. "The consignment had arrived from Dubai. During the examination of the said consignment, cigarette cartons were found concealed, neatly placed inside the layered boxes of fabrics," it added.

The smuggled cargo comprised 15,86,960 cigarette sticks with a market value of approximately Rs 2.4 crore, which have been seized. The cigarettes that were seized were from some of the most popular brands.

During the investigation, one person found involved in the smuggling activity was arrested. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

