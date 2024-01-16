"Part of Assam's age-old traditions": CM Sarma at traditional buffalo fight event in Morigaon

After attending the traditional buffalo fight, 'Moh-Juj,' organised in the Ahatguri area of Morigaon district on Tuesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the event is part of the Assam's age-old traditions. "These are part of our age-old traditions, all these fights. But one important point is that we ensure that there is no harm either to the buffalo or to the birds," Sarma told media persons.

The Assam Government on Tuesday revived the traditional buffalo fight (Moh-Juj), after it was stopped in 2014 following the Supreme Court's ban on 'Jallikattu' in Tamil Nadu and bullock cart races in Maharashtra. In 2014, the Supreme Court banned Tamil Nadu's Jallikattu and on a similar track, buffalo fighting in Assam was also banned.

On December 8, 2023, the state cabinet approved traditional buffalo fights and Bulbul bird fights under strict Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and the Assam Chief Minister said that the organisers must ensure that no animal gets hurt during the sport. Later, the state government issued separate SOPs to hold buffalo fights and Bulbul fights. Assam Chief Minister along with his wife attended the traditional buffalo fight event on Tuesday.

A large number of people also witnessed the traditional buffalo fight, which was organised on the occasion of the 'Magh Bihu' or 'Bhogali Bihu' celebration. "Ancient traditions like the Bulbul fight and the Buffalo fight were celebrated during Bhogali Bihu since the time of the Ahom empire, which was celebrated again by the people of Assam after 9 years," CM Sarma told ANI.

"The effort of our government is to reawaken the historical culture of Assam so that our children remain connected to their motherland," Sarma added. Buffalo fights, a part of Assam's local culture, are significant during the Magh Bihu celebrations in mid-January. (ANI)

