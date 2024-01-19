Left Menu

PM Modi arrives in Tamil Nadu; holds massive roadshow in Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a mega roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Chennai.

ANI | Updated: 19-01-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 18:22 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a mega roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Chennai. Thousands of people, including avid BJP supporters with flowers, garlands, and party flags, lined both sides of the roads.

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 in Chennai. Meanwhile, PM Modi will also visit various significant temples in Tamil Nadu on January 20-21.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, on January 20, at around 11 am, the Prime Minister will participate in a programme at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister will also listen to various scholars reciting verses from the Kamba Ramayanam in this temple.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will reach Rameswaram at around 2 pm and perform Darshan and Pooja in Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple. Continuing the practice being observed during the Prime Minister's visit to multiple temples in the last few days, wherein he attends Ramayana chanting in various languages (such as Marathi, Malayalam and Telugu), in this temple, he will attend a programme - 'Shri Ramayana Paryana'.

"In the programme, eight different traditional Mandalis will recite the Sanskrit, Awadhi, Kashmiri, Gurumukhi, Assamese, Bengali, Maithili, and Gujarati Ramkathas (recounting the episode of Shri Rama's return to Ayodhya). This is in line with Bharatiya cultural ethos and bonding, which is at the core of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. In Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple, Prime Minister will also participate in Bhajan Sandhya, where multiple devotional songs would be sung at the temple complex in the evening," the release stated on Thursday. Moreover, on January 21, the Prime Minister will perform Darshan and Pooja at Kothandaramaswamy Temple, Dhanushkodi. Near Dhanushkodi, the Prime Minister will also visit Arichal Munai, which is said to be the place from where the Ram Setu was built. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

