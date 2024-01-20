Former AAP leader Ashok Tanwar joins BJP in Delhi

Left Menu

Days after he resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party, Ashok Tanwar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday in Delhi in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh.

Ashok Tanwar, joins BJP in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Days after he resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party, Ashok Tanwar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday in Delhi in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh. According to the reports, he was miffed with AAP's partnership with Congress under I.N.D.I.A setup.

In his resignation letter to AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal he said, "In view of the current political scenario and your alignment with the Indian National Congress, my ethics won't allow me to continue as Chairman, Election Campaign Committee, Aam Aadmi Party Haryana. Therefore, kindly accept my resignation from Primary Membership and all other responsibilities of the Aam Aadmi Party." He further wrote that as a responsible citizen of this country and having been in active politics since his student days, he has always believed in the Constitution, the Country and the People first. "I will continue to work for the betterment of the state of Haryana, our beloved country Bharat and its People," he added.

Tanwar resigned from the Congress in 2019 and joined AAP in 2022. Earlier, the former Lok Sabha MP joined the Trinamool Congress for a brief period.

Congress and Aam Aadmi Party had decided to jointly contest the Chandigarh Mayor elections. AAP was going to contest for the Mayor seat while Congress was contesting for Senior Deputy Mayor. The date of the Chandigarh mayoral elections, which were scheduled to be held today (Thursday), was pushed back citing the "ill health" of the designated presiding officer. The announcement triggered protests by the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, who had formed an alliance for the mayoral elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

