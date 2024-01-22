BJP will retain power for third term in LS polls, says G Kishan Reddy

Lashing out at the ruling Congress government in Telangana over its electoral promises, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party would retain power for a third term in the Lok Sabha elections just a few months away. Urging people in the state to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that the country today can't imagine a state without PM Modi.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy said, "BJP is the biggest party not just in the country but in the world. Earlier, the communist party in China was the biggest party. However, under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, the BJP has become the biggest party in the world." On Lok Sabha elections, he said, "We are soon getting ready for the Parliament elections. The Election Commission notification will mostly come next month. In Telugu States, there is a chance of elections happening in April first week".

He expressed confidence that the party would retain power for third time. "Narendra Modi will definitely become the Prime Minister of this country for the 3rd time. We will definitely get a huge majority more than previous time. BJP will do a hattrick under PM Modi's leadership," Reddy said.

He said that during Manmohan Singh government, we saw many central ministers themselves going to jail for various scams. "However, under PM Modi's leadership, there is no corruption in the government. India is the 5th largest economy in the world now." "There is peace with no communal riots or terrorist activities anywhere in the country now. The people are all happy. We have built around 4 crores houses for the poor. However, the BRS government did not give a house to a single poor person. We saw the corrupt rule of BRS government. They created debts by limiting the rule to a single family".

"The Congress have made huge promises but they do not even have a roadmap to implement the promises. We are waiting to see the Congress party implement its promises. People turned against BRS as they did not fulfill their promises. Now, Congress has made more promises." He urged people of the state to vote for PM Modi.

"I urge the Telangana people not to waste any vote and strengthen PM Narendra Modi. The country today cannot imagine a state without Modi." He added, "The Ayodhya Ram Mandir is achieved after 500 years of struggle, now the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place. It is not just a temple, but a symbol of Indian culture. All the Hindus in various countries will witness the ceremony online. This will be the biggest program to be watched online after the emergence of online technology. Crores of people from across the world are going to witness the event online. The whole country is in a festive mood for the past week." (ANI)

