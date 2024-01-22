Doordarshan with Jio brings Shri Ram Mandir to every Indian home with a 360-degree experience

Jio, India's leading digital services player, on Monday announced yet another initiative under its 'We Care' philosophy. Using the power of technology, this initiative will bring the divinity of Ram Mandir to every Indian home through an immersive 360-degree virtual experience. JioTV and JioTV+ the company's popular video streaming platform, will offer this unique virtual tour to all Jio users, allowing users to experience the temple from every angle, as if they were standing right inside its sacred halls.

JioDive users can use the JioImmerse app to experience this in virtual reality. This virtual tour will allow every Indian to feel the spirituality and significance of this historic landmark, regardless of where they are located.

What will the 360-degree tour provide: Jio has introduced the first-ever 360 VR Darshan of Shri Ram at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

The 360-degree virtual tour of the Shri Ram Mandir will feature stunning visuals of the temple's intricate architecture, exquisite carvings, and serene surroundings. Users will be able to navigate through the temple's various chambers, including the sanctum sanctorum, the main prayer hall, and the courtyards.

Where can one watch the 360-degree tour of Shri Ram Mandir: The 360-degree virtual tour of Shri Ram Mandir will be available exclusively on JioTV, accessible to all Jio customers across India.

By bringing this sacred landmark to the homes of millions of Indians, Jio is ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to connect with its spirituality and significance. JioDive device users:

JioDive users can additionally take a tour of the temple in virtual reality. Those wanting to order a new JioDive device may do so from jio.com This VR experience is available using the JioImmerse VR app for JioDive users

Beyond the live telecast, JioTV offers a diverse array of content, including movies, TV shows, and live TV in multiple languages. With a vast selection of channels, JioTV caters to a broad audience, providing entertainment in various regional languages. JioTV offers an extensive selection of 900+ TV channels across various genres, ensuring a wide range of content for every viewer. JioTV caters to a diverse audience by providing content in 15+ languages, including but not limited to Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and many more. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)