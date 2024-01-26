Maharashtra tableau celebrates 350 years of Chhatrapati Shivaji's coronation

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's establishment of 'self-rule' and respect for women in his 'kingdom of the people' formed the highlight of Maharashtra's Republic Day parade tableau.

The tableau depicted Rajmata Jijabai giving lessons in governance and politics to a younger Shivaji. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj carved out his independent kingdom from the Adilshahi Sultanate of Bijapur, which formed the foundation of the Maratha Empire.

The tableau depicted Shivaji's Ashtapradhan Mandal, with some women seen raising their concerns in a court.

The backend of the tableau depicted Chhatrapati Shivaji, Rajmata Jijabai and other courtiers with forts and the royal seal in the background.

The tableau also showed the edict of Chhatrapati Shivaji and his royal insignia. The country celebrated 350 years of the coronation of the Maratha warrior last year.

