Punjab CM reaches out to NRIs to transform state's economy

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday called on the Punjabi diaspora to become active partners in the ongoing unprecedented development of the State by making investments.

ANI | Updated: 03-02-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 21:26 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Pic credit: Punjab CMO). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday called on the Punjabi diaspora to become active partners in the ongoing "unprecedented" development of the State by making investments. He was addressing a massive gathering of non-resident Indians that converged here during NRI Milni.

The Chief Minister said that during the early regimes, the NRIs "faced a lot of humiliation at the hands of the officials". However, a paradigm shift has been witnessed in the state ever since he assumed the charge of office as several initiatives have been taken for the welfare of the NRIs, CM claimed.

He said that is just the beginning, as a lot of path-breaking initiatives are being taken to restore the pride of NRIs, a release said, quoting the CM. The Chief Minister said that he has met several ambassadors and diplomats to rope in foreign investment in the state.

Lashing out at the previous regimes, the Chief Minister said that the NRI sammelans held during the previous regime were "merely a sham, as nothing concrete came out of it." His government is holding these functions at scenic locations to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state to the people adding that NRIs must contribute generously to its progress and prosperity.

CM Mann said that he is confident that when this process of 'reverse immigration' has begun then it will not only halt the emerging trend of brain drain especially amongst the youth, who were passionate about going abroad in search of green pastures but will also contribute significantly in motivating the NRIs to contribute in the social economic growth of state. He said that NRIs were called into big palaces and hotels but were humiliated afterwards as no one bothered about them, the release said.

As per the release, the Chief Minister also impressed upon the Punjabi Diaspora to become active partners in the ongoing unprecedented development of Punjab by making investments, adopting villages and cities besides contributing in the area of social welfare. Bhagwant Singh Mann envisaged the cooperation of NRIs in the field of education and healthcare to crystallize several schemes and projects in these core sectors.

"Our government is fully committed to cherish their aspirations for making their living as comfortable and pleasant as abroad to make Punjab as their abode of dreams," He said. He said Punjab was the first state in the country to respond to NRIs instantly to assist them and resolve their grievances. (ANI)

