Bihar: Special Court convicts seventh accused in 2015 East Champaran fake currency case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court Patna has convicted one more accused in Bihar's East Champaran fake currency seizure case. Umar Faruk, a resident of West Bengal's Malda, is the seventh person to be convicted in the case.

He has been charged under sections 120B, and 489B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 16, 18 and 20 of the UA(P) Act. He was sentenced to 5 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) with a fine of Rs 5000 under sections 120B, 489B, 489 C r/w 120B of IPC and 9 years rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 5000 under sections 16, 18 and 20 of UA(P) Act on Saturday.

The case relates to the recovery and seizure of high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs) of the face value of Rs. 5,94,000 from accused Afroz Ansari by the DRI on September 19, 2015, near Ramgarhwa, Motihari, East Champaran of Bihar. The accused was carrying this consignment of FICNs to Raxaul, near the Indo-Nepal border, for further delivery across the border in Nepal. The case was re-registered by NIA on December 23, 2015.

NIA investigations had revealed that Umar Faruk was supplying FICN from the Kaliachak area, Malda (WB), to the main accused Kabir Khan, for further supplying it to one accused in Birganj, Nepal. During investigations, eight persons were arrested and chargesheeted between 2016 and 2023. Four accused persons,

Afroz Ansari, Sunny Kumar alias Sunny Shaw alias Sujit Kumar alias Kabir Khan, Ashraful Alam alias Ishraful Alam and Alomgir Seikh alias Raju were earlier convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 30,000 in October 2018 under various sections of IPC and UA(P) Act. In August 2023, one accused Raisuddin was sentenced to 5 years rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 5000 under relevant sections and another accused, Munna Singh was sentenced to 10 years RI with a fine of Rs. 5000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)