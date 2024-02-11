Left Menu

Goa: CM Pramod Sawant flags off Carnival parade in Panjim

The four-day Goa Carnival began on Saturday, with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant flagging off the Carnival Parade in Panjim.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The four-day Goa Carnival began on Saturday, with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant flagging off the Carnival Parade in Panjim. The Goa Carnival, also known as Carnival, is a vibrant and colourful festival that takes place annually in the state popular with tourists.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Sawant said, "We are celebrating the carnival here at the Panjim street. This time, Indian Navy has also enlisted participation in this carnival. The Carnival Float Parade is unique, with each float carrying a social message. Different messages such as focus on good health or promotion of tourism go out to the people through this event. I welcome all the guests who have come here from across the world to celebrate this carnival." At the Carnival festival, the procession is led by King Momo, a mythical figure who is said to be the king of Carnival.

King Momo is a central figure in the Goa Carnival celebrations. He is a mythical character who is said to be the king of Carnaval and is a symbol of joy, merrymaking, and excess. Also, during the Carnival, King Momo flags off and leads the float parade. He is typically portrayed by a local man, who is chosen for the role based on his physical appearance and ability to embody the spirit of the Carnival.

The event will be held in four cities from February 10-13. (ANI)

