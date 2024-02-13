Left Menu

Germany's Habeck: Poland committed to crude supply in case of Schwedt nationalization

"Poland has helped a lot in the past to secure the oil supply in Germany, in eastern Germany," said Habeck. "Should this scenario develop differently now ...

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 15:16 IST
Germany's Habeck: Poland committed to crude supply in case of Schwedt nationalization

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in Warsaw on Tuesday that Poland has given reassurances that it will continue to provide the Schwedt refinery with crude oil in the event that Germany nationalizes Rosneft's German activities.

Reuters reported this month that Berlin is preparing for a possible nationalisation of Rosneft's German activities, including its 54.17% stake in the Schwedt refinery, which the German government put under a trusteeship in September 2022 in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Habeck said on Tuesday that the process to dissolve the trusteeship has begun within the government and was at the hearing stage.

Germany has extended the trusteeship twice and needs to make a fresh decision in March, when the current trusteeship expires. "Poland has helped a lot in the past to secure the oil supply in Germany, in eastern Germany," said Habeck.

"Should this scenario develop differently now ... Poland is prepared to continue to support us." A Polish source familiar with talks on supplies for Schwedt told Reuters on Monday that Poland had reassured Germany two weeks ago that it could step in if Kazakh oil supplies were halted in possible retaliation for Berlin's moves against Rosneft.

According to the source, Poland told Germany that it could replace the whole Kazakh volume, about 1-1.2 million tonnes per year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024