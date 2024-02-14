Left Menu

Better than roses: Thai couples marry on elephants for Valentine's Day

The elephant is Thailand's national animal and for a time a white elephant, a symbol of good fortune, was featured on the Thai flag. "I feel very happy. Actually, today is the day of love, so I feel good about obtaining the marriage license with my wife," said one of the grooms, Jirat Somprasung, 36.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 14:40 IST
Better than roses: Thai couples marry on elephants for Valentine's Day

Reflecting Thailand's long association with the majestic beasts, couples riding elephants wearing traditional dress chose this Valentine's Day to exchange their vows in a mass wedding featuring the pachyderms. "The ceremony is sacred which makes everyone want to have a wedding atop of the elephants," said one of the brides, 36-year-old Narumon Komgpanoy.

"Elephants are considered household and city companions, as well as a symbol of national prosperity," she said. The parade of elephants carrying nine couples marched slowly through the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province, about a two hour drive south of the capital Bangkok.

With dancers in traditional costumes leading the procession, the couples rode their elephants up to a local district official, also sat on an elephant, who oversaw the signing of the marriage licenses. The elephant is Thailand's national animal and for a time a white elephant, a symbol of good fortune, was featured on the Thai flag.

"I feel very happy. Actually, today is the day of love, so I feel good about obtaining the marriage license with my wife," said one of the grooms, Jirat Somprasung, 36.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024