Ukrainian working group to visit border with Poland on Friday

A Ukrainian government working group will on Friday visit the border with Poland, which is blocked by Polish farmers, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. Zelenskiy said he was not aware whether Polish representatives would be there. He has called for talks before Feb. 24, the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Polish government has planned a meeting for the end of March.

A Ukrainian government working group will on Friday visit the border with Poland, which is blocked by Polish farmers, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. Zelenskiy said he was not aware whether Polish representatives would be there.

He has called for talks before Feb. 24, the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Polish government has planned a meeting for the end of March. Polish farmers are blocking the border in protest at what they say are cheap Ukrainian food imports.

