Left Menu

NHRC takes suo motu cognizance of fire at paint factory in Delhi's Alipur that killed several workers

The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of print and electronic media reports that seven workers were charred to death in a massive fire that broke out inside a paint factory in Alipur, Delhi on 15th February 2024.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 22:54 IST
NHRC takes suo motu cognizance of fire at paint factory in Delhi's Alipur that killed several workers
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of print and electronic media reports that seven workers were charred to death in a massive fire that broke out inside a paint factory in Alipur, Delhi on 15 February 2024. Reportedly, more workers may have died as no one was able to escape because the factory had only one gate and there was no emergency exit. The victims are yet to be identified.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Commissioner of Police, Delhi calling for a detailed report in the matter within six weeks.

It should include the status of the FIR and the disbursement of compensation to the aggrieved families. The Commission would also like to know about the action taken against the delinquent officers, responsible for the tragedy. Issuing the notices, the Commission has further observed that this is not an isolated incident of fire where innocent workers have died due to negligence by the employers and the authorities in the National capital in the recent past. The public servants appear to have not taken any lessons from the previous tragedies.

Therefore, the Commission has directed the Government of NCT of Delhi to conduct a survey of all industrial units manufacturing hazardous chemicals and other inflammable substances, running illegally without following the safety guidelines as per the Factories Act in the national capital and submit a report within six weeks. The report should also include the steps taken/ proposed to be taken to ensure that such incidents violating the right to life of innocent people do not recur.

According to the media reports, in May 2022 twenty people lost life in a massive fire at a four-storey commercial building near Mundka Metro station. In January 2018, seventeen workers died in a fire at an illegal firecracker packaging unit in Northwest Delhi's Bawana Industrial area in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
2
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024