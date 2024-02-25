"Divine experience...": PM Modi shares pics of himself underwater in Dwarka, wearing scuba gear

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dived into the Arabian Sea off the coast of Gujarat to perform an underwater puja in the remains of the ancient submerged city of Lord Krishna's Dwarka. In the photos shared by the PM on his 'X' handle, he can be seen in scuba gear and descending into the azure waters to offer prayers at the site steeped in historical and spiritual significance.

"Dwarka Darshan under the waters...where the spiritual and the historical converge, where every moment was a divine melody echoing Bhagwan Shri Krishna's eternal presence," PM Modi posted on X. PM Modi also paid homage to the ancient city, making an offering of peacock feathers--a symbolic tribute to Lord Krishna who founded the ancient city.

Sharing his experience, PM Modi said that he felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. "To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all," the PM wrote on X.

Dwarka, known for its connection with Lord Krishna, was once a thriving city that is believed to be submerged under the sea centuries ago after Krishna's departure from Earth. "Today, I experienced those moments with will stay with me forever... I went deep in the sea and did 'Darshan' of the ancient Dwarka city. Archaeologists have written a lot about Dwarka city hidden underwater. In our scriptures also, it is said about Dwarka that it was a city with beautiful gates and tall buildings, as tall as the top of the world," he said while addressing a public event in Dwarka.

"Lord Krishna himself constructed this city... When I went deep in the sea, I experienced the divinity... I bowed down in front of Dwarkadhish. I took a peacock feather with me and placed it at Lord Krishna's feet. I had always been curious to go there and touch the remains of the ancient Dwarka city. I am full of emotions today... A decades-old dream was completed today," he added. Earlier today, the Prime Minister inaugurated 'Sudarshan Setu', the country's longest cable-stayed bridge of 2.32 km, on the Arabian sea connecting Beyt Dwarka island to mainland Okha in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district.

Later, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 4150 crore in the city. (ANI)

